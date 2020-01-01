Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are hoping to bounce back to winning ways against a stubborn Abafana Bes'thende side

Lamontville are set to square off with in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday.

Abafana Bes'thende are in relatively good form having stretched their unbeaten run to three league matches when they drew 1-1 with away last weekend.

Steve Komphela will be looking to ensure Arrows' hopes of finishing in the top eight remain on track with a victory over a wounded Pirates side.

The Buccaneers are desperate for a victory after their six-match winning run came to an end when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to at home last weekend.

Josef Zinnbauer knows that they need to get back to winning ways against Arrows in order to keep up with the chasing pack in the league title race.

Game Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, March 7 Time 18h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Arrows could be without midfielders Velemseni Ndwandwe and Lungelo Dube, who have been nursing injuries since last month.

The dangerman for Komphela's side is Knox Mutizwa with the marksman having netted twice in his last two league matches and he could be key to Abafana Bes'thende's win this evening.



The Durban-based side is currently placed eighth on the league standings and they will move into seventh spot with a victory over Bucs.

Meanwhile, Pirates are expected to welcome back defender Abel Mabaso and midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu after their respective injuries.



Zinnbauer will be hoping his key forward Frank Mhango, who has failed to score in his last two games, rediscovers his scoring form and inspires the Buccaneers to a win in Durban.

The Soweto giants find themselves third on the league standings and they will climb up to second place if they record a win against Arrows.

Match Preview

Arrows have blown hot and cold in their last five home matches in the league having registered two wins, two defeats and one draw.



They have been struggling in front of goal having netted only three goals in their last four matches as hosts, but they have kept two clean sheets in the process.

On the other hand, Pirates are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run on the road having recorded two draws and three successive wins.

They are a free-scoring side on the road having scored 10 goals in five away matches which is two goals per game on average, but they have only kept one clean sheet.

In head-to-head statistics since the 2000/01 campaign, Pirates and Arrows have clashed in 37 league matches.

Bucs have the upper hand having registered 20 wins compared to six for Abafana Bes’thende, while 11 matches ended in draws.

The first round encounter between the two teams ended in a 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium earlier this season.