Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Brazilians are back on the road for a second successive game but this time participating in a different competition and different province

Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid for a trophy they last won 14 years ago continues with a clash against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-finals, first leg match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

For all their dominance on the domestic front, as well as asserting themselves as a continental powerhouse, Sundowns last won the MTN8 in 2007.

They now resume their hunt for this elusive title with a trip to Durban to take on Arrows before hosting their opponents in the return leg in Pretoria exactly a month later.

After claiming a point in the Premier Soccer League 0-0 draw against Chippa United in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, Masandawana are now on the road again, but now they are in KwaZulu-Natal hoping for a fruitful outing.

Game Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, August 28 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1