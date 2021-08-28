Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid for a trophy they last won 14 years ago continues with a clash against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-finals, first leg match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.
For all their dominance on the domestic front, as well as asserting themselves as a continental powerhouse, Sundowns last won the MTN8 in 2007.
They now resume their hunt for this elusive title with a trip to Durban to take on Arrows before hosting their opponents in the return leg in Pretoria exactly a month later.
After claiming a point in the Premier Soccer League 0-0 draw against Chippa United in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, Masandawana are now on the road again, but now they are in KwaZulu-Natal hoping for a fruitful outing.
|Game
|Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns
|Date
|Saturday, August 28
|Time
|15:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1
Squads & Team News
No Golden Arrows player is suspended for this match in which they face a traditional giant and need all their arsenal available.
There is also no injury confirmation in coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s camp.
Masandawana are sweating over the availability of star midfielder Themba Zwane.
A knee injury saw Zwane miss the midweek trip to Gqeberha where they were held 0-0 by Chippa United.
Right-back Khuliso Mudau is also another injury concern for Sundowns with a hamstring problem which also saw him not participating in the Chippa match.
Centre-back Mosa Lebusa is ruled out of the match after suffering a quad strain in their opening league match against AmaZulu on Friday.
This resulted in his name being omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Match Preview
This is a match that Sundowns would want to edge closer to winning the trophy they first lifted in 1988 when it was still known as the BP Top 8.
They then bagged it again two years later before taking 17 years to reclaim it by edging Mpumalanga Black Aces 1-0.
That was the last time it was called the SAA Supa 8 before switching to the MTN8 title.
Masandawana face Golden Arrows who won this competition in 2009, the only time Abafana Bes'thende clinched it.
Interestingly, this year both sides had to sneak into the semi-finals through penalty shootouts after 2-2 draws in their respective games.
Sundowns drew with Kaizer Chiefs before reaching the last four following a 2-1 penalty shootout victory while Arrows prevailed 4-3 over SuperSport in their shootout.
But SuperSport then inflicted revenge on Arrows with a 3-1 league victory on Wednesday and Seema’s side would want to avoid two consecutive negative results.
Their opponents Sundowns also dropped points midweek away, at Chippa.
The last time Masandawana and Arrows met, saw the two sides canceling each other 0-0 in a league match at Loftus Versfeld in April.