Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

It is a battle between teams that are yet to taste defeat in the current PSL campaign

will be looking to preserve their Premier Soccer League ( ) lead when they clash against for Saturday’s league match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

It is Sundowns’ second visit to KwaZulu-Natal in two weeks and the last time they were in the province, they dropped two points in a 1-1 draw against basement side .

Now they face a Golden Arrows side that is yet to lose in seven league outings.

More teams

That makes Arrows pose a big threat to Sundowns who are also unbeaten and enjoy a two-point lead on the PSL standings.

Game Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, December 19 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Since taking over the coaching reins from Steve Komphela, Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has steered Abafana Bes’thende well.

That they are yet to lose a match is commendable on Ncikazi’s part but he might have to get his charges to improve on their goalscoring abilities.

Last season’s top-scorer Knox Mutizwa is yet to find the target in five games in what could be a major concern for Arrows.

The team’s most goals have come from midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya who has found the back of the net three times in four appearances.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is expected to be back on the technical bench after missing their last match against TS Galaxy on Tuesday due to suspension.

It was a difficult midweek for Sundowns who had only senior coach Steve Komphela directing operations from the bench as another co-coach Rhulani Mokwena was absent due to sickness.

The team also went into that match still bleeding fresh from the reported death of defender Motjeka Madisha.

However, captain Hlompho Kekana is expected to be back after missing the TS Galaxy game.

Forward Kermit Erasmus is also expected to return to complete the fiery attacking combination with Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

The availability of defenders Tebogo Langerman, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mosa Lebusa is still in doubt.

Match Preview

While both teams are unbeaten in seven league matches, they have, however, experienced different fortunes in this campaign.

Sundowns have registered five wins and two draws and their share of spoils have come against the unlikeliest of opposition; versus Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and bottom-placed Maritzburg United.

Article continues below

That could give sixth-placed Arrows some confidence to snatch at least a point from Masandawana although the KwaZulu-Natal side has not been so impressive in their unbeaten run.

They have recorded two victories and five draws and go into this match fresh from beating rivals 2-0 on Wednesday.

It will be Arrows’ final game of the year 2020. The last time the two sides met, Sundowns prevailed 1-0 winners during the PSL bio-bubble in August, with Zwane having the final say with a stoppage time goal.