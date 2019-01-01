Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

A place in the final will be at stake when Abafana Bes'thende host Masandawana in the semi-final clash in Durban

Lamontville are set to take on in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

It is exciting times for Abafana Bes'thende, who are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run having defeated the reigning league champions Sundowns 3-2 in their last game.

Steve Komphela is now looking to become the first coach to lead Arrows to the Telkom Knockout final, but it won't be easy against a wounded Masandawana side.

Sundowns are enduring a difficult period as they are winless in their last two competitive matches including the defeat to Arrows.

Pitso Mosimane is determined to guide Brazilians to the Telkom Knockout final for the second time having won the competition with his current club in 2015.

Arrows stunned SuperSport in the quarter-finals to reach the last four, while Sundowns edged out to advance to this stage.

Game Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, November 23 Time 15:00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SABC 1 and SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 1/SS4





Arrows could be without their influential left-back Divine Lunga, who has reportedly picked up an injury while on national duty with his country, zimbabwe.

Left-back Zolani Nkombela is an option for former coach Komphela, while left winger Danny Venter can also operate as a full-back.

Komphela will once again look to Knox Mutizwa with the Zimbabwean hitman having grabbed a brace in their recent win over Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be without one of their key attackers, Themba Zwane, who is still nursing an injury which has seen him miss four matches.

However, Mosimane's side has been boosted by the return of Gaston Sirino with the Uruguayan playmaker having recovered from his injury.

Sirino is the dangerman for Sundowns having netted four goals in his last four competitive matches and he has the ability to fire the Brazilians into the final.

Match Preview

Arrows boast an impressive home record as they are undefeated at home this season having registered five victories and two defeats in seven competitive matches.

Goals have been flowing for the KwaZulu-Natal side having netted 12 in seven games while conceding seven in the process.

On the other hand, Sundowns were undefeated on the road in local competitions this season until they were beaten by Arrows in the match.

The three-time Telkom Knockout champions are a free-scoring side having netted 15 goals in eight away competitive games and they will be keen to outscore Abafaba Bes'thende and reach the final.

In head-to-head stats, Arrows and Sundowns have clashed in seven previous Cup matches.

The Brazilians have the upper hand having recorded six outright wins compared to one for Abafana Bes'thende.

Sundowns also won 2-0 in the last Cup meeting between the two teams which was the 2018 MTN8 quarter-final game.