Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to breathe life into their top-two finish hopes when they clash with Golden Arrows in a rescheduled Premier Soccer League match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Fresh from last weekend's trip to Stellenbosch FC and having failed to win their last three league games, Amakhosi complicated their ambitions of playing Caf Champions League football next season.

But they still have faint chances of achieving that although they are now banking on their nearest rivals Cape Town City and second-placed Royal AM to falter in their final league games.

Placed fourth on the table, the Soweto giants have 39 points and six fewer than Royal AM who have played two more games than them.

City who are third on the standings are just a point better than Amakhosi.

Now, Chiefs are keen to win their remaining six matches, starting with this trip to Arrows who are playing for a top-eight finish and are currently ninth on the log.

Game Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Wednesday, April 27 Time 15:00hrs SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Golden Arrows caretaker co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza will not have to worry about any of their players being suspended for Wednesday’s encounter.

But they are praying for the return of captain and centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi who was injured in the 6-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns on April 12.

Chiefs welcome experienced forward Bernard Parker who missed the trip to Stellenbosch FC last weekend due to suspension.

Amakhosi caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed they have travelled with left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso who could play his first match of 2022.

Zwane also hinted that Nkosingiphile Ngcobo could start in midfield ahead Sabelo Radebe who was in the lineup in the last game.

Happy Mashiane has been left behind in Gauteng “not because of the performance, but because we want to share some match minutes.”

Match Preview

Interestingly, both Chiefs and Arrows changed coaching personnel in the past two weeks with Amakhosi sacking Stuart Baxter while Abafana Bes’thende parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema.

Chiefs are now under caretaker coaches Zwane and Dillon Sheppard while Vilakazi and Khenyeza are at Arrows.

Both sets of co-coaches have now been in charge of one match each and they have failed to guide their teams to victory as Chiefs lost to Stellenbosch last weekend, while Arrows were held 0-0 by Sekhukhune United at home.

The two sides go into Wednesday’s match on the backdrop of failing to win their last three respective games.

Amakhosi have managed just one victory in their last five matches, losing three and drawing one.

Their three defeats include a 1-0 loss to Arrows at FNB Stadium which came last month and that is part of the Durban-based side’s two wins in five outings.

Other results posted by Arrows include two defeats and a draw.