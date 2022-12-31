Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi are in KwaZulu-Natal where they have already failed to win three games across all competitions this season

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to build up on their Soweto Derby win over Orlando Pirates when they resume their Premier Soccer League campaign with a trip to Golden Arrows.

Amakhosi collide with Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, on the backdrop of an inspiring win over Pirates in their last league outing.

Although that victory came two months ago before the Fifa World Cup, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane would be hoping the confidence from that win will still spur his men on.

There is more pressure for the Soweto giants to win on Saturday after log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates on Friday to increase their lead over Chiefs to 10 points.

That leaves Chiefs hard-pressed to beat Arrows and avoid letting Sundowns go out of reach in this league title race.

Amakhosi come up midtable side Arrows who have five points fewer than them.

Game Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, December 31 Time 15:30 SA Time

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

No Arrows player is suspended for Saturday’s match and that increases the selection options of coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza.

Abafana Bes’thende welcome back striker Knox Mutizwa who missed their last game against Maritzburg United after he was injured in the previous match against Royal AM.

Backpagepix

Zwane has begun planning without Njabulo Blom in mind after the utility player left Chiefs last week to start a new life at St Louis City in Major League Soccer.

But the Amakhosi coach is expected to welcome back captain Itumeleng Khune from injury.

The availability of Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana is still uncertain as the Burundian went into the break nursing an injury.

Match Preview

KwaZulu-Natal has not been a good hunting ground for Chiefs this season.

They opened the season with a 1-0 defeat by Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in August, before falling 2-1 to Chippa United at Moses Mabhida on October 15.

Eight days later, they were back at Moses Mabhida where they drew 0-0 with AmaZulu in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final.

Chiefs have also lost three matches on the road this season while winning four and the other two being draws in all competitions.

They come up against Arrows who have won twice at home and lost as many games while sharing spoils three times.

But both Amakhosi and Arrows go into Saturday’s match after winning their last respective league matches.

The last time Chiefs visited Abafana Bas’thende, they were edged 2-1 in April 2022 and Arrows had also beaten them 1-0 to complete a double last season.