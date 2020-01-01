Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi are hoping to get their pursuit of the league title back on track with a victory over the stubborn Abafana Bes'thende side

Lamontville are set to take on in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.



Top eight hopefuls, Abafana Bes'thende are undefeated in their last two league matches after drawing 1-1 with in their previous game.

Steve Komphela has now set sights on masterminding a victory over his former club, Chiefs, who have blown hot and cold in the New Year.

Amakhosi are undefeated in their last three league games, but they were frustrated by Black in their previous game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ernst Middendorp will be keen to get Chiefs' pursuit of a fifth PSL title back on track this afternoon with a victory over Abafana Bes'thende.

Game Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, January 25 Time 15:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV and SABC in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4/SABC1

Arrows could be without Edmore Sibanda, Michael Gumede and Velemseni Ndwandwe, who have been nursing injuries.

Komphela will once again look to Knox Mutizwa with the in-form frontman having netted in the draw against Polokwane and he will be eager to help his side record a home victory.

Abafana Bes'thende are sitting in eighth place on the league standings and they will cement their spot in the top eight with a win over the title contenders.





Meanwhile, Chiefs have been boosted by the return of Reeve Frosler and George Maluleka, but the injured duo of Khama Billiat and Bruce Bvuma are expected to miss this match.

Samir Nurkovic, who recently scooped the PSL Goal of the Month for December, will be looking to continue his scoring form having netted in each of his last two league games.

Amakhosi are sitting comfortably at the top of the league standings and they will extend their lead to 10 points with a victory over their Durban hosts.

Match Preview

Arrows' home record is impressive having recorded five victories, two draws and one defeat in their last eight league games as hosts.



They defeated FC 1-0 in their last home game and they will be hoping for the same outcome against the Glamour Boys.

On the other hand, Chiefs are winless in their last three league matches on the road having registered two draws and one defeat.

Their defence has been leaking goals having conceded four goals in three away games and Middendorp will be hoping that Frosler's return will help improve his backline.

In head-to-head stats since the 2000/01 season, Chiefs and Arrows have clashed in 37 league matches.

Amakhosi have dominated this fixture registering 19 wins compared to eight for Abafana Bes’thende, while 10 games ended in draws.

Chiefs secured a 2-0 win over Arrows in the first round clash in Johannesburg earlier this season.