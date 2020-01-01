Golden Arrows striker Mutizwa pushing for European move

The Zimbabwean finished the PSL season three goals behind the league’s top goalscorer and is now keen for new challenges away from Abafana Bes'thende

forward Knox Mutizwa says he is discussing with his management to push for a move to Europe.

Mutizwa who turns 27 in October arrived in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in 2016 after signing for but limited game time saw him switching to Arrows in August 2017.

Having also cemented his place in the Zimbabwe national team, Mutizwa says it is now time for him to step into bigger challenges in Europe.

More teams

“My wish when I was growing up was to play in Europe and that is the dream that I’m still pursuing,” Mutizwa told The Chronicle.

“I think it’s now time for me to consider moving to Europe having spent four years here in . It’s my dream to play in Europe and I’ve had discussions with my management and said let us first consider the offer from Europe.

“If I go to Europe I know that my game will greatly improve as I will learn a lot that side. After that, I would want to bring back what I learnt to the national team and effectively compete to become a regular starter in the Warriors.

“Competition in the national team is very stiff because we have a number of deadly strikers. I, therefore, have to work very hard to be considered.”

In the national team, he has been competing for a place with the likes of captain and former star Knowledge Musona, Tino Kadewere and Evans Rusike.

Mutizwa finished the just-ended PSL campaign with 13 league goals. He was tied on 13 goals together with ’s Kermit Erasmus and Bongi Ntuli of as well as Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic.

Article continues below

This season’s tally is an improvement for Mutizwa who managed eight goals last term after he scored seven in the previous campaign.

Mutizwa’s keenness to play in Europe could be highlighted by his turning down a “lucrative" contract offer from a Sudanese side according to The Chronicle.

Other PSL clubs have also reportedly approached the player who hails from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.