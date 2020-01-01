Golden Arrows sign Orlando Pirates duo Shitolo and Dube

The Buccaneers also confirmed that Chabalala's stay at Siwelele has been extended

have announced the departure of three players ahead of the new 2020/21 season.

The Buccaneers have loaned out defenders Gladwin Shitolo and Mthokozisi Dube to Lamontville .

Shitolo spent the 2019/20 season with Arrows on loan and he excelled under coach Steve Komphela, who has since left the club and joined .

More teams

While Dube struggled for game time at Bucs and the club has since decided to send him to Abafana Bes'thende.

The Soweto giants released the following statement on Tuesday.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club has agreed for Mthokozisi Dube and Gladwin Shitolo to join Golden Arrows on loan," a statement read .

"The duo will be at Abafana Bes’thende for the 2020/21 season."

Shitolo is coming off a successful spell at Arrows where he made 28 appearances across all competitions and he was called up to the national team by Bafana Bafana by coach Molefi Ntseki.

This is the 31-year-old's second third successive loan spell as he spent the second round of the 2018/19 campaign with on loan from Pirates.

His teammate Dube made just six appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers in the recent campaign.

The 28-year-old has had spells with Roses United, Royal Eagles and Bloemfontein on loan from Bucs in the past.

Meanwhile, Pirates also confirmed that Justice Chabalala's loan deal at Celtic has been extended.

The towering defender spent the second round of the 2019/20 campaign with Phunya Sele Sele.

Article continues below

"Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm that the club has agreed to extend Justice Chabalala’s stay at for another season," another statement read.

Chabalala flourished at Celtic as he helped the team reach the 2020 Nedbank Cup final as an ever-present in the competition - starting all five matches.

The 29-year-old also featured in nine matches in the league for the Free State giants.