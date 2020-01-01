Golden Arrows’ Shitolo reveals faith in his Bafana Bafana future

The Abafana Besthende defender speaks out about his selection as he was looking to join the South Africa camp

defender Gladwin Shitolo says he has reached a point where he believes everything happens for a reason after receiving his call-up to the national team for the clash against Sao Tome e Principe.

With the Bafana Bafana match postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the former defender believes his opportunity will still come because it's something he has been praying for.

After receiving his first call-up in 2014 under former coach Gordon Igesund, the Limpopo-born player stated he was looking to join coach Molefi Ntseki’s camp.

“I’ve reached a point in life where I believe that everything happens for a reason. Yes, I was looking forward to the camp but there’s nothing I can do. All you can do is to accept,” Shitolo told IOL .

“It’s something that I’ve been praying for. It is a great feeling to be recognized by the national selectors.”

Although he was part of Igesund’s squad for the six years ago, the former versatile player explains he never gave up on the national team.

“I never gave up. I remember when there was a crossover night at our church - we always have crossover night on the 31st of December and our spiritual father declared and said the waiting is over,” he added.

“I didn’t know what I was waiting for but I believe in those words.

“I wasn’t surprised about my Bafana Bafana call-up. You know when you are praying with faith and you are expecting something to happen. I was expecting the call-up. I wasn’t surprised but I was emotional about how God has been. I’ve given my career to God.

“The ability that I have is from him. It humbles me to see God working in my life. It motivates me to be a good human being no matter what.”

The 30-year-old has been a pillar of strength for coach Steve Komphela’s men as he has featured in 25 matches across all competitions and has a single goal next to his name.