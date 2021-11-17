Golden Arrows' Seema looks to inflict more pain on wounded Orlando Pirates after Soweto Derby loss

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has declared his side's readiness to face a wounded Orlando Pirates team on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are licking their wounds at the moment having succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to their archrivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby on November 6.

Seema, who was on the books of Pirates between 2006 and 2011 as a defender, expects the Buccaneers to come out with all guns blazing.

"We know we are coming up against one of the big teams in the country," Seema told Arrows' media department.

"And a team that is always expected to win both at home and away and we know they will come at us.

"But as Golden Arrows we have been working hard and we managed to keep clean sheets in our last two games."

With Abafana Bes'thende winless in their last four matches in the league, Seema is hopeful that they can get a positive result against the Buccaneers.

"That's what we want and now we can try to score goals. We will give them the respect they deserve," he continued.

"They have a good team, good players and a good technical team. Hopefully, we can get a positive result."

The former Lesotho international also provided an injury update ahead of the encounter which will be played at Princess Magogo Stadium.

"We, fortunately, don't have any injuries, with the exception of two players that are still out but other than that we have a good squad to choose from," he added.

"I can tell you the spirit is good and we are looking forward to playing against Pirates."