Golden Arrows prepare for Kaizer Chiefs, Safa to send referees amid fixture uncertainty

Golden Arrows have stated they are expecting a “tough game” against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday while Safa will assign referees for the fixture.

Uncertainty surrounds this match following Chiefs' request last week to have five of their fixtures postponed after their camp was hit by the coronavirus.

At least 31 people were said to have contracted the virus, leaving the Soweto giants incapacitated to arrange a team.

This saw them failing to honour last weekend’s scheduled fixture against Cape Town City who went to FNB Stadium together with match officials who were ready to handle that game.

It is not yet clear if Chiefs will travel to Durban but club spokesperson Vina Maphosa told GOAL an update will be issued “when it’s ready.”

Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema says they see nothing “strange” ahead of Wednesday’s match as they are going about their business readying themselves for the Soweto giants.

“At the moment we’re preparing for Chiefs on Wednesday. We’re not focusing on whether they’re coming. We’re preparing for a tough game because they’re top of us on the log. There’s nothing that’s strange for us,’’ Seema told Sowetan Live.

Safa has stated they have not heard from the PSL as the local football mother body’s head of referees Abdul Ebrahim indicated they are sending their referees to Princess Magogo on Wednesday.

“I can’t see any reason for us not to send referees in Durban unless the league tells us otherwise. At the moment we haven’t heard anything from the league, meaning we’re sending match officials there,’’ said Ebrahim.

This difficult challenge started at a time when Chiefs had picked up form and had jumped to second on the PSL table, but they were knocked down to fourth following a weekend of inactivity.