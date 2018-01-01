Golden Arrows part ways with head coach Clinton Larsen

Abafana Bes'thende have won just three of their last 15 league games, leading to the departure of their head coach

Golden Arrows mentor Clinton Larsen is the latest coaching casualty after a string of poor results.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit currently find themselves 11th on the Premier Soccer League table (PSL) table with 16 points from 15 games.

This has certainly not been deemed good enough by Arrows’ management as they have chosen to part ways with the 47-year-old.

Larsen has been in charge of Arrows since 2015, but he now joins the likes of Fadlu Davids, Giovanni Solinas and Luc Eymael among others, who have all had the axe wielded at them so far this season.

Nonetheless, the club have explained that the decision to part ways with Larsen was by mutual consent.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows would like to announce that we have parted ways with head Coach Clinton Larsen, by mutual agreement between both parties,” the club said in a statement issued on their official website.

“After careful consideration, both the club and Clinton agree that this is in the best interest of both parties for the relationship to end with immediate effect,” the statement added.

“Clinton has been totally professional in his approach to his work and in parting ways, we wish him all the best for his future. Clinton responded, by sincerely thanking the Chairlady, management, technical staff and players at the club, for the time that he spent at the helm of a young and exciting team and wished them well for the rest of the season,” the statement concluded.

It now remains to be seen who will take over at the helm with the league schedule set to resume following the conclusion of the festive break.

Interestingly, Arrows resume their campaign against Maritzburg United on January 6, a club who have also opted to part ways with their coach.

