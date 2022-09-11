Mamelodi Sundowns had to battle hard against Golden Arrows at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday night to earn a 2-1 win which takes them top of the table

• Erwin Saavedra and Grant Kekana both return from injury

• Downs had gone ahead through Peter Shalulile, Pule Mmodi equalised soon after

• A Siyavuya Ndlovu own goal gave the hosts the win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Pretoria side dictated play for most of the night without being especially threatening or fluent in attack. While deserved winners, they didn't really get going up front and needed a penalty and an own goal for the victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the end of a tight first half, Shalulile cleverly won the Brazilians a penalty in the 44th minute which he converted himself.

Abafana bes'Thende levelled the scores four minutes after the break when Mmodi was given too much space and scored with an angled shot into the far corner, only for Ndlovu to deflect Themba Zwane's cross into his own net 15 minutes later.

ALL EYES ON: Shalulile continues to be the hottest striker in the PSL - last season's Golden Boot winner now has six goals in eight matches. No one else has scored more than three, with one of those players on three goals being Mmodi - who has netted in three consecutive matches.

THE VERDICT: It was not vintage Sundowns and they had to grind out the win without showing some of their customary flair and style. There's still a lot of chopping and changing to the side, with some players just starting to come back from injury and other still out. But even so, Masandawana have now moved two points clear of Pirates at the top of the log and considering there is a whole lot more to come from the Tshwane side, it looks ominous for the chasing pack.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAMELODI SUNDOWNS: Sundowns have a full week before their next match - they take on another KwaZulu-Natal side, AmaZulu, in Pretoria next Sunday. After that, it's a two-week break before their MTN8 semi-final first leg clash with Orlando Pirates.