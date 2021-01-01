Golden Arrows not targeting Orlando Pirates' PSL position - Ncikazi

Abafana Bes’thende have a chance to go second on the table on Wednesday and displace the Buccaneers

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi says they are not thinking about the prospect of dislodging Orlando Pirates from second position on the Premier Soccer League standings when they travel to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for Wednesday’s match.

Victory for Arrows will see them removing the Buccaneers who are just a point below leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fourth-placed Arrows have played two games fewer than Bucs. But Ncikazi is playing down the possibility of his side ending the day just below Sundowns if they win, a result that would see them leapfrogging SuperSport United and Pirates possibly dropping to third spot.

“We don’t even highlight what could happen in terms of position if we were to get maximum points tomorrow [Wednesday]‚ which is what we are planning to do‚” said Ncikazi as per Times Live.

“The mind of a person works so much with a picture and we don’t want to exaggerate or highlight the picture of what could happen if the team were to get the points. We want players to focus on what we planned during preseason‚ which is getting a minimum of eight points or a maximum of 15 if possible from a block of five matches.

“If the team wins tomorrow‚ we will get 10 points from a group five‚ which is within our objectives. Irrespective of what happens tomorrow‚ we will still continue facing our objectives which‚ as I said‚ is a minimum of eight points or a maximum 15 points if possible from a group of five.”

While Arrows focus on claiming three points against TTM, Pirates are in Ghana for a Caf Confederation Cup assignment against ES Setif.

Abafana Bes’thende arrive in Limpopo fresh from upstaging Black Leopards 3-1 last Sunday.

It will be their third straight game against a team from Limpopo.

“This is another tough assignment for our team against TTM away from home in Limpopo,” said Ncikazi.

“We have been to Limpopo for the past two games and this one tomorrow is going to be difficult because TTM are a very good team with a lot of good players.

“They have started getting positive results and it's going to be very tough for our team. They are a very good team with good players like Alfred Ndengane‚ Rhulani Manzini‚ Lerato Lamola‚ Thabo Rakhale and Joseph Malongoane‚ to name a few.”