Golden Arrows’ Ncikazi explains why Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane roped in Mngqithi

The Abafana Bes’thende assistant coach breaks down why PSL clubs have employed experienced assistant coaches

assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi explains why Premier Soccer League ( ) coaches have employed former head coaches to assist them, saying gone are the days where assistants were just ball boys.

A former head coach himself, the Abafana Bes’thende boss points out clubs such as , and where Manqoba Mngqithi, Shaun Bartlett and Fadlu Davids are serving as assistants, who were all head coaches in the past.

On the other hand, Steve Komphela's assistant admits some deputies are there to monitor the head coach and report to the management, but he has stated that it is happening at a low percentage.

“The role of an assistant coach is a very interesting one. If you look at the landscape of South African football, take Mamelodi Sundowns, for example - they’ve got Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi,” Ncikazi told IOL.

“Pitso is the head coach and Manqoba his assistant and a former head coach himself. At Orlando Pirates, you have Jozef Zinnbauer as the head coach and Fadlu Davids as his assistant.

“Fadlu is also a former head coach. Steve is the head coach at Arrows and Mandla is a former head coach and he is assisting him.

“Maybe the job of a head coach has become too demanding. Even at Kaizer Chiefs, there’s Ernst Middendorp at the top and Shaun Bartlett as his deputy.

"Bartlett is a former head coach himself. Clearly, modern football demands assistant coaches that have a wealth of knowledge in the game.”

Ncikazi admits some technical teams do not enjoy good relations but has heaped praise on former Buccaneers’ boss Milutin Sredojevic for grooming Rhulani Mokwena, who is now heading .

“That happens when the head coach arrived at the club where the assistant coach was already there. In such instances, you’ll find the head coach maybe doesn’t trust his assistant or the relationship is not good," he added.

“And, of course, other assistants are just there to monitor what the head coach is doing and report to club bosses. It still happens in other clubs but it is a very low percentage.

“It is good to see situations like the one that happened at Pirates. Micho [Milutin Sredojevic] left and Rhulani Mokwena took over the coaching reins.

"We need that for the advancement of football. Even overseas, it is happening. Pep Guardiola left and Tito Vilanova took over and you never saw the difference.”