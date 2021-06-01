Golden Arrows' Ncikazi afraid of Kaizer Chiefs the 'best attack in the PSL'

The Backheel Boys are still optimistic of finishing second in the ongoing league campaign

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is afraid of playing Kaizer Chiefs who he believes have the best attack in South Africa.

Amakhosi will be guided by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard who took the reins on an interim basis after the dismissal of Gavin Hunt last Friday. While the Backheel Boys have a chance of finishing second in the league to qualify for the Caf Champions League, Amakhosi are aiming at getting maximum points to avoid being dragged into the uncertainty of the relegation and promotion playoffs.

The tactician believes their hosts are strong in set-pieces as well and it will not be an easy outing.

"I would love to win every match‚ but I’m this person who is always afraid of situations like Kaizer Chiefs," Ncikazi said ahead of Wednesday's game.

"They have top players and you can count them. I think they’ve got the best attack in the league‚ whether you talk about Lebohang Manyama‚ Khama Billiat‚ Samir Nurkovic or Leonardo Castro. That’s a top team.

"Maybe if I were to say and point out their problems‚ maybe the adjustment of a new leadership‚ good coach [the fired Gavin Hunt] and players that have worked with the other leadership. But once they find their footing‚ a lot of us will have regrets.

"Still they’re very tough. I watched their game against Simba [in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League]... three headed goals. They’re very strong on set plays."

Despite playing against the unpredictable Amakhosi, the 52-year-old is optimistic about getting a positive outcome.

"I’m expecting the toughest match and you must remember that we’re playing shorter players if you look at the height of the players we have in our team. So anything played high will be a struggle.

"But we have to go compete like we’ve done throughout the season and hope that we impose our game on them‚ and get the result. But I must tell you I fear Kaizer Chiefs and fear their good players. Once that synergy between the leadership [on the bench] and players happens‚ I think they could do very well.

"We’re not out of it [finishing second on the standings] though‚ there’s still some football to be played."