Golden Arrows know what to expect from wounded Orlando Pirates - Komphela

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach also shared some advice with Mokwena, who recently left the Buccaneers

Lamontville have fired a warning to ahead of their clash on Saturday.

Abafana Bes'thende are scheduled to host a wounded Bucs side in a match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban.

Pirates are desperate for a victory after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals in a Soweto Derby clash last weekend.

Arrows coach Steve Komphela expects the Buccaneers to play counterattacking football, but he indicated that his charges will be ready for the visitors.



“I foresee a lot of counterplay, counter attacks from both sides," Komphela told the media.



"We are prepared, and every player in their particular positions are ready to perform."

Komphela also discussed the pressure which comes with coaching in the PSL after Rhulani Mokwena left Pirates for where he will serve as a head coach.

The 52-year-old explained that there is no environment a coach will find comfortable and without pressure having worked with Mokwena at Platinum Stars in 2009.

“Let’s look at the environment with less pressure. At No.16, is there less pressure? Kuyafiwa laphaya [there’s too much pressure there] No. 15… 14; 13; 12; 11; 10? You think I am comfortable? I’m under pressure as well [Arrows are eighth]," he said.

“There is no environment where there is no pressure. [Look at] FC, they lead with so many points but they are under pressure."

Komphela shared some advice with Mokwena, who is in second coaching job in the PSL having served as Pirates caretaker coach between August and December 2019.

“And the beauty of life is that you must put yourself under pressure. If you don’t put yourself under pressure, you underperform," he added.

"And when you achieve something, strive to be something else. If you have managed to survive living on planet earth, you must try to go to Mars. It is just like that."

Arrows will be looking to return to winning ways against Pirates after drawing 1-1 with last weekend.

