Golden Arrows-Kaizer Chiefs PSL clash moved to new venue

A new venue for the Premier Soccer League tie between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs has been announced.

Chiefs resume their PSL campaign vs Arrows

Match was initially pencilled in for Princess Magogo Stadium

But it has now been moved to another venue

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi visit Arrows on New Year’s Eve as they resume competitive action after the 2022 Fifa World Cup. They will face Abafana Bes’thende at Moses Mabhida Stadium after the game was initially scheduled to be played at Princess Magogo.

Amakhosi might be feeling at home at Moses Mabhida, a venue they have used as an alternative home ground to FNB Stadium in previous seasons. They have played one home fixture at this Durban ground this term.

Arrows confirmed on their match poster they will host the Soweto giants at Moses Mabhida.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After going into the break with a win over Orlando Pirates in their last league match, Chiefs will be hoping to pick up from where they left off. The Soweto Derby victory was a crucial result they needed in their chase of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, have seven points more than Amakhosi and have a game in hand.

Sundowns, however, enjoy a game in hand but Chiefs would still want to close in on the defending champions. It is a season in which Arthur Zwane and his men are trying to end Sundowns’ dominance of the PSL.

How fourth-placed Chiefs, and every other club, respond when the South African domestic season resumes is likely to be a major factor in the destiny for the PSL title.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & ARROWS? Zwane and the players are hoping to resume their campaign with a morale-boosting victory over Arrows to add to the Soweto Derby victory. Abafana Bes’thende are eighth on the table and also went to the break with a victory after beating Maritzburg United.