Golden Arrows defender Lunga keen to join former Kaizer Chiefs duo Musona and Hadebe in Europe

The Zimbabwe international defender admits of a dip in form but still harbours ambition of playing abroad

left-back Divine Lunga has revealed that he received offers from Turkish clubs after the 2019 (Afcon) tournament but does not regret failing to move overseas.

The 24-year-old featured in two of Zimbabwe’s three Group matches at Afcon, earning plaudits especially after the first game against where he managed to contain forward Mohamed Salah.

Having made 13 Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances for Arrows so far this season, Lunga feels he is not at his best form currently and does not attribute that to frustrations from a failed overseas move.

“I did get offers after the Afcon but it is all about good timing and getting opportunities. When it is not your time, God will open doors for you one day,” Lunga was quoted as saying by IOL.

“I got offers from but I don’t know what happened after that. I’m not feeling down because I couldn’t go overseas and I don’t think that’s the reason why my form has dropped slightly.

“When I started football, my dream was to come and play in the South African league. It is a good league, most of the teams abroad can spot you easily when you are playing in than in Zimbabwe."

Despite a move failing to materialise after Afcon, Lunga has not yet lost hopes of playing in Europe.

He says he draws inspiration from compatriots Knowledge Musona and Teenage Hadebe who ply their trade in and Turkey respectively, having previously played in the PSL.

“My next objective now is to go abroad,” Lunga said.

“I’m inspired by the likes of Musona, Teenage and Bhasera because I also want to play overseas. I wish, I can do better this season. I want to perform well.

“No one predicted that I will play in the Afcon but I did while I was with Arrows. Everyone was shocked that Divine is going to the Afcon. That’s football and that’s why I’m saying it is all about opportunities and time.”

Apart being a key figure in the Arrows squad, Lunga is also expected to help Zimbabwe qualify for the 2021 Afcon and 2022 Fifa World Cup.