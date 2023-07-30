Golden Arrows coach Vilakazi reveals Mmodi was ‘affected mentally’ by Kaizer Chiefs links prior to his transfer to Naturena

Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has revealed Pule Mmodi's links to Kaizer Chiefs had a negative impact on player's future at Golden Arrows.

Mmodi joined Chiefs recently

He had served Arrows for three seasons

Vilakazi explains the decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Mmodi has been a key player for Arrows in the last three Premier Soccer League seasons.

Chiefs went for his services as they continue rebuilding ahead of the 2023/24 season, and his former team did not hesitate to let him leave.

Vilakazi has thanked Mmodi for his services and insisted he will be successful at Amakhosi.

WHAT HE SAID: "Obviously when all these things started I think it was six, seven months before the end of the season, he was affected mentally of which I cannot falter him for that," Vilakazi told the media.

"I mean in football, players always get excited when they know that somebody wants me when you think maybe the grass is greener on the other side.

"So it was normal of him but I must also say that he was brave enough, he was strong mentally because when you look at Pule in those six months, he still played his part in the team and he still contributed immensely in our set-up," he continued.

"So that’s why we are saying we don’t have beef for Pule’s loss because he was professional enough."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician has further revealed the relationship between him and the player after the latters' exit.

"And obviously I am still talking to him. We were talking just now, he was just saying to me ‘thank you coach for the statement that you made’ because obviously when players are leaving they will think that the club is angry and stuff like that," VIlakazi added.

"We know that he will be very fruitful at Kaizer Chiefs. He will do wonders for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mmodi is among the seven players signed by Amakhosi who are desperate for silverware next season.

The former Arrows player was part of the team that faced Yanga SC and Township Rollers in pre-season friendly matches in the last couple of days.

Last season, the attacker scored six goals and provided three assists for his former team, something that prompted the Glamour Boys to go for him.

WHAT NEXT: The 30-year-old hopes to make his Chiefs' competitive debut on August 6 against Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League assignment.