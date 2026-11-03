Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi reveals major reason behind shock Orlando Pirates exit

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The highly-rated tactician has finally opened up about the motivations behind his unexpected departure from Pirates to take over the reins at Arrows. The experienced tactician returns to a familiar environment, seeking to replicate the historic success he previously enjoyed with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

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A quest for fresh challenges

Reflecting on his departure from the Buccaneers, Ncikazi highlighted a desire to work with younger talent and test himself outside the comfort of a massive institution. "Where I’m coming from [at Pirates], I think I achieved everything as a coach, and I’m grateful to the big institution and all the memories," Ncikazi said, as quoted by FARPost. "I thank the supporters for such good memories. Then, at the next stage as a coach who has won everything, I thought, for a different challenge, let me go back to work with young players and challenge myself."

The veteran coach admitted that he was not ready to step away from the rigours of the dugout just yet. He noted that the specific demands of a club like Arrows offered a unique appeal at this stage of his career. "I don’t want to retire as a coach without having gained the stress that I have today, and I thought it was a good opportunity for me when Arrows gave me the opportunity," he added, emphasizing his commitment to the new project.

Rekindling a special connection

Ncikazi’s return to Abafana Bes’thende is deeply rooted in history, as he was the architect of their finest ever top-flight finish.

The manager spoke warmly about his history with the side, noting that the desire to build something special again was a primary motivator. "The club is still close to my heart; the highest position that Arrows ever achieved was in my presence [fourth place in the league back in the 2020/2021 season]. We broke a lot of records, and that craving was still there," he explained. This familiarity has allowed him to integrate quickly, though he acknowledges the landscape has changed since his last stint.

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Addressing tactical inefficiencies

Despite the four-goal haul in his opening game, Ncikazi has identified a lack of attacking fluidity as the most pressing issue facing his squad.

"Now you have a challenge; when I started, I had the time. Right now, there is no time; we have another game on Tuesday [against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership]. So you want to train certain aspects, but you are also playing games," Ncikazi noted regarding his immediate workload. He is acutely aware that the transition period must be swift if Arrows are to climb the table and compete with the league's elite sides once again.

The coach concluded by pinpointing the exact areas where his team must improve to be successful. "But that’s the responsibility of the coach; you just find a way, but I’m just concerned with us in the attacking third. I’m concerned with us being less creative on the opponent’s half and scoring less goals, but I also saw with my eyes why we are where we are," he said. Finding the right balance between defensive solidity and creative spark will be his main priority moving forward.