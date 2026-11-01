Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi lifts lid on shock Orlando Pirates exit - 'The club is still very close to my heart'

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The experienced coach has finally broken his silence regarding his departure from the Soweto giants to take up the head coaching role at Arrows. The veteran tactician spent five successful years with the Buccaneers before deciding to return to his former home in Durban.

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A desire for new challenges

Mandla Ncikazi has outlined the reasons for his decision to leave the Orlando Pirates technical team and rejoin Golden Arrows. The 57-year-old had been a significant figure in the Buccaneers' setup since arriving in 2021, but he felt the time was right to seek a fresh environment.

The coach had been noticeably absent from the Pirates bench during the opening weeks of the current campaign, with the club previously indicating that he was recovering from knee surgery. However, his return to football has seen him switch allegiances back to Abafana Bes’thende. Ncikazi explained that his time at Mayfair had reached a natural conclusion where he felt he had accomplished his primary objectives within the club's structure.

“I thought with gratitude, where I’m coming from, I think I achieved everything as a coach. I’m grateful to the big institution and all the memories,” Ncikazi explained as per iDiski Times. The former assistant coach expressed his deep appreciation for the platform provided by one of South Africa's most storied clubs while highlighting his transition into a new phase of his professional journey.

Returning to familiar territory

Choosing to return to Arrows was a sentimental move for Ncikazi, who enjoyed a record-breaking stint with the Durban-based side prior to his move to Johannesburg.

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“I thank the supporters for sharing such memories with them. Then your next phase, after you have won everything, now as a coach, maybe [go for] a different challenge. Let me go back, work with young players, challenge myself,” he continued.

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“I don’t want to retire as a coach, not having the stress that I have today. I thought it was an opportunity for me when Arrows gave me the opportunity. I said the club is still very close to my heart,” the tactician added.

Building on a record-breaking legacy

Ncikazi is well aware of the expectations placed upon him at Arrows, given that he was at the helm when the club achieved its highest-ever league finish.

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“The highest position that Arrows ever achieved was in my presence. We broke almost lots of records; maybe that crave was still there,” Ncikazi remarked. He noted that unlike his first stint, he now has to hit the ground running without the luxury of a full pre-season to implement his tactical ideas. The congested fixture list means he must balance match preparation with his long-term vision for the team’s playing style.

“Now we have a challenge right now. At the time when I started, I had the time. Right now, there’s not too much time. We have another game on Tuesday. So we want to train certain aspects, but we are playing games. But that’s the responsibility of a coach,” he concluded.