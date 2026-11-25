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The Golden Arrows head coach has shed light on his highly emotional departure from the Soweto giants, admitting he was unable to face the players for a final goodbye. The veteran tactician returned to his former stomping ground on Tuesday night, marking his first visit to the Orlando Amstel Arena since his October exit.

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The emotional weight of leaving Mayfair

Mandla Ncikazi has detailed the heart-wrenching final moments of his five-year tenure at Orlando Pirates, revealing that he resorted to a text message to say goodbye because he feared he would break down in front of the squad. The 57-year-old, who served the Soweto giants as an assistant, caretaker, and co-coach since June 2021, returned to the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday night as the head coach of Golden Arrows. Despite a 2-0 Betway Premiership defeat for his new side, the focus remained on Ncikazi's reunion with the club he called home for over half a decade.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the veteran coach admitted that the transition was one of the hardest experiences of his professional career. He noted that the decision to leave was not made lightly, following lengthy discussions with the club's hierarchy. The emotional bond he shared with the players made a traditional locker room farewell impossible for him to navigate. He confessed that the prospect of showing such vulnerability to the players he had mentored was something he felt he could not manage at that specific moment in his coaching journey.

“In my lifetime, the most difficult decision that I’ve ever made as a man was to exit in that passage. So I didn’t even say my goodbyes to everybody because I couldn’t look the players in the face and tell them I’m leaving. Now imagine an old man like me crying in front of the kids. I knew I wasn’t brave enough to face them, so I wrote a message. They did not see me; I wrote a message because this environment has been very good to me,” Ncikazi said, as quoted by FARPost.

Addressing rumors and touchline tension

While the atmosphere in the stands was one of respect, the touchline dynamic suggested a lingering frostiness between Ncikazi and current Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. The pair notably avoided the traditional pre-match handshake, further fueling speculation of a rift that may have contributed to Ncikazi's sudden October departure. However, the Golden Arrows boss was careful not to disparage the institution or his former colleagues, using a specific metaphor to explain his silence regarding any potential internal conflicts that might have occurred behind the scenes.

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“The other part, why I avoided the question… guys, if I shoot a Shabalala who’s sitting in this chair, this chair belongs to someone else. I’ll shoot him, but I’ll also shoot the chair, so just be careful. For me, I’m that person. Pirates have done everything for me; I’ve grown as a human being. I respect the supporters, I respect the institution, I respect the management, and I respect a lot of other people in the club. They’ve given me the love, they’ve given me the growth that I have - hence I’m not going there. It ends there,” the coach added.

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Despite the lack of interaction with Ouaddou, Ncikazi insisted that his primary focus remains on the professional respect he holds for the club's infrastructure. He maintained that his refusal to engage in public criticism is a matter of personal integrity. By refusing to "shoot the chair," he signaled that any critique of individuals within the club would unfairly damage the reputation of the entire organization. He emphasized that the positive experiences he gathered during his years at Mayfair far outweigh any recent disagreements that might have influenced his move to Lamontville.

A fatherly bond with the Buccaneers

The depth of Ncikazi’s impact on the Pirates squad was evident after the final whistle, as several players sought him out for warm embraces despite the competitive nature of the match. The coach described his relationship with the group as more than just a professional one, likening his role to that of a parental figure during his time in the Soweto giants' dugout. He suggested that the private nature of their shared experiences is why he will not disclose the full details of his exit, preferring to keep those memories within the football family.

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“Hence, you saw the players after the game when they saw me; it’s like they saw their father, and that’s what I’ve been to them. I can’t tell you stories of everything that I’ve gone through with the players that are not for public consumption. It’s a family issue that you go through, good or bad, so let’s keep it at that level,” he remarked. This sentiment highlights the strong culture he helped build at the club, even as he moves forward with a new project at Golden Arrows to revitalize their season in the Betway Premiership.