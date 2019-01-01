Golden Arrows coach Komphela prays for rain against Mamelodi Sundowns

Weather conditions did not favour the Brazilians when they were beaten by Golden Arrows almost two weeks ago

coach Steve Komphela wishes it will rain to the disadvantage of whom they play in a Telkom Knockout semi-final at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides clashed almost two weeks ago in a league match at the same venue, with Arrows edging Sundowns 3-2 on a rain-soaked afternoon.

After the match, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane bitterly complained the Sugar Ray Xulu pitch made it difficult for his side to play after heavy rains pounded Durban.

With Sundowns uncomfortable playing under such conditions, Komphela is praying for a repeat scenario.

“I will ask God‚ isn’t it that they don’t want it to rain? Let it rain!” Komphela told reporters according to Sowetan Live.

“They don’t want to play in Clermont? We are going there because when we are in Pretoria they don’t make conditions easy for us. So‚ let’s give them what they don’t want.

“They are a top side and are used to adverse conditions having played in Africa. If they complain about our modest discomfort‚ you [as a coach] should plead for more because in Africa it is worse in terms of your travelling logistics‚ hotels and training facilities.

“If they complain about this‚ then I wish it is worse. But the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium meets all the ’s standards.”

Arrows are in the hunt for a first major trophy since they bagged the 2009 MTN8 title while under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi who is the assistant coach to Mosimane now.

Their opponents arrive in Durban on the backdrop of a two-match winless run in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).