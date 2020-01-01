Golden Arrows coach Komphela pays tribute to 'great human being' Mngwengwe

The late defender worked for almost one-and-a half seasons with the current Abafana Bes'thende coach

coach Steve Komphela has described the club’s late captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe as a “good boy” who also “lived a clean life” and with the power to defy a spate of injuries which threatened his football career.

Mngwengwe died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 30 and details around his death are not yet known.

Although he was yet to make a competitive match appearance this season owing to injury, Mngwengwe had played under Komphela since the coach joined Arrows in December 2018.

More teams

“We wish our players and followers strength and we hope that they will carry the lessons he has given to them and the energy he injected and they will continue his legacy,” Komphela was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“He was a great human being and he was a great example. They must not forget how humble and modest he was. He was very clear in what he wanted to achieve in his life, even through all the setbacks of injuries.

“He suffered through serious injuries but he still kept on pushing and he had a never-say-die spirit. We hope moving forward we will do our best to do him proud.”

Mngwengwe was set to complete his seventh season at the KwaZulu-Natal club and had returned to training from a long-term injury.

Having recovered from injury, the late defender was expected to be in line to play before the end of the season should football continue.

Article continues below

“We had a Zoom session on Friday and on Saturday and Sunday he was at home with his family. Apparently he just collapsed. We don't know exactly what happened and we don't want to say things that are untoward,” Komphela said.

“He was a good boy and he was living a clean life. We had been conducting online training sessions during the past four weeks by doing morning sessions at 9am but, unfortunately, we had to cancel physical exercises this [Monday] morning and focus on mental exercises.”

Most Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs joined in mourning the Arrows skipper on Monday.