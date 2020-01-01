'Golden Arrows clash was frustrating for Kaizer Chiefs fans' – Manyama

The experienced Amakhosi midfielder has acknowledged their struggles in breaking down Abafana Bes’thende

After netting in their 1-0 win over in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Saturday afternoon at Moses Mabhida Stadium, midfielder Lebogang Manyama has credited their supporters.

The Bafana Bafana international was one of the key performers for the Glamour Boys as they stretched their points tally at the summit to 45 points, leading by 10 points from 19 matches.

On the other hand, Manyama also explained their frustrations as they kept trying to break down the stubborn Abafana Bes’thende defence.

"First of all I want to thank the fans for coming through week in and week out, secondly, we fought you know. We played against a team that plays with five defenders and one sweeper," Manyama told SuperSport TV.

"We play like this every week but people think we don't want to play, we're playing one-on-one each and every week. All these teams are coming with man-to-man.

"We're trying to break them down but it's not working but the fighting spirit we have within ourselves, we never give up. You know we play until the last minute," he went on.”

On his message to the 12th man that filled the iconic venue and kept believing the goal would come, the former PSL Player of the Season said he understood their frustrations.

"Once again I want to thank the fans for coming through, you can see, they're happy and when they're happy, we're very happy,” he added.

"Ja obviously we were trying to do certain stuff but sometimes it doesn't work out, it's frustrating for the fans, it's frustrating for us you know.

"But yeah we'll keep on trying to get better, week in and week out.”

The Soweto giants will now head to a two-week break before returning to action in competitive football.

Chiefs will look to challenge for silverware as they will prepare to face Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, February 8 at home.