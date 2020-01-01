Golden Arrows' clash against Orlando Pirates produced mixed masala - Komphela

Saturday’s draw saw Abafana Bes’thende earning a four-match unbeaten league run

coach Steve Komphela is proud they matched pound-for-pound during Saturday’s 0-0 Premier Soccer League ( ) draw at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

The draw saw Arrows completing a four-match unbeaten streak which included two wins and as many draws, leaving them seventh on the standings.

Komphela feels that his side was not dominated by a Pirates side that has been phenomenal under Josef Zinnbauer.

“Offensively and defensively, we managed both phases of the game very well, both teams. Pirates in possession wanting to build, we pressed them high, then they went for route one then we needed to fight for the second ball,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.

“Similarly with us, when it was time to build-up in the first half they pressed us high and we opted for the long one. More like both teams playing the same kind of football.

“Then came in moments where there was a team in possession, they were pressed to hell. Then as soon as we're in possession as well, they put us under fire.”

Komphela feels they deserved a penalty but referee Jelly Chavani denied them an opportunity that could have handed them all three points.

Despite the incident, Komphela likened the contest to the Indian delicacy, mixed masala.

“And for the officials, matches of this nature are difficult to manage,” Komphela said.

“There are lots of clashes, there is pressing, possession, counter-pressing, counter-attacking. It’s just an ingredient of mixed masala. But they came through. But I thought there was a penalty we should have gotten.”

Arrows will now visit Stellenbosch in their next league match.