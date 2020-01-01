Golden Arrows captain Mngwengwe passes away

Details around the death of the Cato Ridge-born defender are still sketchy but the club is expected to release a statement in due to course

captain and defender Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has passed away.

Details around Mngwengwe's death are still sketchy, but the football fraternity woke up on Monday to the sad news that the Cato Ridge-born player was no more.

Mngwengwe joined Abafana Bes'thende from amateur club Umngeni City in July 2013.

This means he was on the books of Arrows for seven years until death claimed his life.

The 30-year-old centre-back featured 113 times for Mato Madlala's owned club, including 101 league appearances during his seven-year professional career.

Mngwengwe scored three goals and recorded two assists in the process despite being a defender.

In September 2017, Mngwengwe was honoured by Arrows for making 100 appearances in their colours - this was prior to the Durban Derby clash against .

Another big achievement is Nkanyiso Mngwengwe who gets his 100th Cap in today's derby game against @AmaZuluFootball congratulations sgora pic.twitter.com/ZscDzIhNOp — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) September 17, 2017

The club is expected to release an official statement on the passing of the 30-year-old defender during the course of the day.

Mngwengwe's sudden passing away comes at a time when the season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives around the globe.

The together with the South African Football Association (Safa) are still looking for possible solutions on how best to allow the season to resume in the country.

And Mngwengwe would surely have hoped to play a role in helping Arrows finish the season stronger under coach Steve Komphela.

He was made captain by former coach Clinton Larsen, but he continued in his role to lead the team even after the appointment of Komphela in 2018.

This is a developing story...