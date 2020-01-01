Golden Arrows' 'Cannavaro' Sibisi learning from former Kaizer Chiefs defender Komphela

The gifted player has established himself as an integral part of Abafana Bes'thende's first team

Lamontville defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has credited his coach Steve Komphela for his transformation this season.

The 24-year-old player has been a revelation under the former coach's guidance, having made 24 competitive appearances thus far.

Sibisi, whose consistent performances have kept experienced defender Musa Bilankulu on the bench, stressed the importance of being disciplined.

“Being disciplined and knowing what you want out of the game has been key to my progress," Sibisi told IOL.

"As much as we play football for the love of the game, there are people that depend on our hard work in order for their lives to change. It wasn’t easy but sometimes perseverance helps.

"And it’s unfortunate that not all of us can hang on because others are quick to give up. But I had a plan and knew what I wanted. So, playing in the [Multichoice] Diski [Challenge] also helped a lot.”

Former Bafana Bafana and Chiefs centre-back Komphela has repeatedly compared Sibisi with Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro due to his small stature for a defender.

Sibisi, who was nurtured in the Arrows academy, feels that working with Komphela and the club's reserve team coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has helped him excel in the .

“Having someone as coach Steve generates a lot of positivity. Since he also played the same position that I am playing, he helps me a lot," Sibisi added.

"But not to just mention him alone, my academy coaches, which include coach Kanu [Vusumuzi Vilakazi], helped me a lot."

Sibisi walked away with the man of the match award after Arrows' last league match which ended in a 0-0 draw against last month.

The PSL has since been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.