Going the Ronaldo way? Kaizer Chiefs legend Shabalala discusses future - 'Not yet retired'

Former South Africa international Siphiwe Tshabalala has suggested he might be making a comeback to the Premier Soccer League.

Tshabalala is 38, just like Ronaldo

Ex-Chiefs winger plans to make a comeback

Comments on Shabalala, Vilakazi development

WHAT HAPPENED: The former Kaizer Chiefs winger believes he has what it takes to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still delivering at a high level.

The ex-Bafana Bafana attacker has further explained how his foundation has helped in the development of Amakhosi sensation Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi.

Tshabalala has further revealed plans to help tacticians become better and in turn benefit their teams.

WHAT HE SAID: "Not yet retired, but once that moment [to announce retirement] comes, I will let you know," Tshabalala told the media.

"I am very involved with my foundation, which we launched back in 2013. We have been focussing on sports development and also integrating education and also life skills as well.

"That is my space, that is the role that I am playing in sports development. We have had so much success over the years.

"There are three players that are now playing in the Nedbank Cup that played in [our] tournament two years ago, if not last year, including the coach. We got Mduduzi Shabalala, and Mfundo Vilakazi, those are the players, and we gave them a platform to stay. They are also students, we helped them with bursaries as well.

Backpagepix

"There are programs where we also help coaches, in terms of going to coaching courses as well. It’s a holistic program, where we are trying to help."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tshabalala started his senior career in 2003 with Alexandra United. He then joined Free State Stars before making a move to Amakhosi, where he played for 11 years.

The winger then joined AmaZulu, but since 2021, he has been without a club. It will be interesting to see which team is willing to secure his services.

WHAT NEXT: If indeed he intends to make a comeback to competitive football, Tshabalala must ensure he works on his fitness.