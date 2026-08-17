Godts hints at return at Ajax in thank-you message on Instagram

Mika Godts said goodbye to Ajax and their supporters on Instagram on Monday. The Paris Saint-Germain signing also left the door open to a future return to the Amsterdam club.

"3.5 years ago, a dream began at Ajax. A dream that grew into so much more. From a boy who arrived at his dream club, to a man who now looks back with pride on everything this period has brought," Godts told his 230,000 followers on Instagram.

"The people, the moments, the lessons and all the support along the way. To everyone who has been part of this journey from the beginning, along the way and until the end: thank you. Forever a special place in my heart. This does not feel like a goodbye, but like a see you again. Once an Ajacied, always an Ajacied," Godts said in conclusion of his message of thanks to Ajax's supporters.

Ajax, Rayane Bounida, Owen Wijndal, Sean Steur and Anton Gaaei were among those who reacted with hearts in the comments for Godts after his departure. The post has now picked up more than 20,000 likes on Instagram.

Across his Ajax first-team spell, Godts made 115 appearances. The Belgian winger scored 26 goals and supplied 28 assists.

PSG are signing the talented wide player for a maximum of €55 million. That makes Godts the fifth most expensive departing Ajax player ever.