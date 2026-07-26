Senegal's Ibrahima Mbaye, the Paris Saint-Germain star, has responded to the claims made against his family in recent times.

At just 18, Mbaye ranks among the most sought-after young players on the summer market.

Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea have all enquired about the PSG winger's situation, according to RMC Sport.

Reports recently claimed the teenager's parents piled demands on the agencies chasing his signature: money, image rights, funding for various projects and heavy family involvement in any negotiations.

He did not tackle those accusations head on, but the Senegalese felt he had to hit back publicly.

Writing on his official Instagram account, Mbaye denounced the claims as false: "It is astonishing how people can tarnish my reputation and that of my family."

He then threw his support behind his loved ones, signing off with a moving line: "Mum, Dad, I love you. God will bring justice upon these people."