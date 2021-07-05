African national football team nicknames – Goalpedia

What do African national football team nicknames tell us about the continent’s biggest sides?

Across African football, more so than in other areas of the world game, African national football team nicknames tell the stories and convey the identities of the countries they belong to and contribute to the national consciousness.

“You could compile a hefty encyclopaedia of the monikers by which football in Africa tells its stories, makes its heroes, piques its villain,” wrote journalist Ian Hawkey, with these nicknames proving vital in fuelling a sense of identity and nationhood.

Common names play such a critical role in distinguishing a nation from an ethnic community, and it’s therefore little surprise that the nicknames of African national sides have such prominence, and play such a crucial role in reflecting the national narrative, and contributing to national unity.

Do national teams change their nicknames?

The example of Nigeria—who have changed their national team nickname on several occasions—demonstrates the importance of an effective nickname, and also provides evidence of the tendency of African teams to resort to wildlife within their symbolism.

Nigeria’s nickname, the Super Eagles, is synonymous with the dominance of the national side, although it took some time for the West African giants to settle on the right identity.

Nigeria had previously been known as both the Red Devils and the Green Eagles, before settling on the Super Eagles.

The Democratic Republic of Congo also changed their name from the Lions to the Leopards.

What are the common themes in African national team nicknames?

Wildlife is a common theme in national team nicknames; over thirty national sides brand themselves as animals or birds.

“Nowhere else does the meeting of nations trail such a carriage of nicknames, such an expansive shorthand of bird and beasts,” wrote Hawkey.

Animals are so prominent because of the role the animal register plays in the field of mythology and symbolism that exists for peoples across Africa.

Animals carry symbolic qualities which resonate within certain discourses, and are imbued with values and qualities, real or imagined.

Consider, for example, the Democratic Republic of Congo—formerly Zaire—who has had a long association with the symbolism and imagery of the leopard.

Patrice Lumumba, Congo’s first Prime Minister, is from the Tetela ethnic group. An initiation rite of this ethnicity results in one becoming a warrior, being permitted to wear the skin of the leopard, and taking the name ‘Guerrier Leopard’.

When Lumumba became the figurehead for the new nation, his rhetoric centred upon the image of the leopard, and he called on the Congolese people to embody the animal’s qualities, to be strong and to persevere to protect Congo and remain free, away from the influence of Belgian colonial forces.

How do smaller nations brand themselves?

Whilst many nations choose to identify themselves through imposing creatures—those at the top of the food chain—there are several examples of smaller animals being chosen to represent nations.

The Gambia, for example, brand themselves as the Scorpions, whilst Rwanda and Burundi are identified as the Amavubi and Les Hirondelles, respectively.

As well as reflecting these nations’ lowly statuses within the Fifa rankings, the symbols chosen also illustrate a deeper aspect of each national identity.

These animals reflect each nation’s place on a political and sociological level within specific regions, and within the continent as a whole.

The decision to opt for smaller creatures illustrates, and indeed celebrates, the fact that these nations do not have the stature or political clout of some of their neighbours.

What is the importance of geography in African football nicknames?

Several nations also resort to geography to ‘brand’ their team.

This is an effective approach as it produces a name that relates to the realities of life experienced by a population and reflects the national identity of a country’s population.

It is understandable that desert nations such as Sudan and Morocco, or coastal nations such as Djibouti or Eritrea define themselves in reference to their geographic location and reflect their ecological niche.

There are six nations which refer to themselves as the ‘Stars’, each with a descriptive term placed before it—Ghana’s Black Stars being the most notable.

In each case, the symbol of the star is effective as a means of contributing to the national narrative. Whilst only 16 African nations are landlocked, and thus have no coastline, all those that choose to define themselves as Stars have important relationships with the ocean, be it through major city ports, fishing, or opportunities for trade.

Somalia, for example, the Ocean Stars, has the largest coastline of any nation on the African mainland; the trade opportunities the ocean provides are central to the lives of many of the nation’s population.