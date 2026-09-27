Moghreb Tetouan and Renaissance Berkane played out a goalless draw today, Sunday, at the Saniat Rmel Stadium in Tetouan, in the first round of the Moroccan league.

A point apiece got both sides up and running in the new campaign.

Each team went looking for an early opener in front of a big Tetouan crowd.

Goalkeepers Zakaria Benabbou and Youssef El Motie kept the sheets clean with a string of saves.

Renaissance Berkane and Moghreb Tetouan traded attacks through the second half in search of the first goal. Both keepers stayed brilliant, and the net went untroubled.



