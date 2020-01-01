Goalkeepers should come & make me better at Mamelodi Sundowns - Onyango

The experienced custodian has urged other custodians to come and challenge him at the PSL club

Goalkeepers should not fear to join but they must be ready for stiff competition, 's skipper Denis Onyango has stated.

Onyango has been the number one choice for both the country and his Premier Soccer League ( ) side Mamelodi Sundowns, but he says those who are eyeing his position should be ready to challenge him as he is not relinquishing his place in either team soon.

“Other keepers shouldn’t fear to come because they make me better and they should believe in themselves,” Onyango told Daily Monitor.

“You have to work for it and there is no space for comfort zone. So, if they are scared it means they like being in the comfort zone other than competing.

“Nothing in life is given free.”

Onyango revealed the state of the relationship with club head coach Pitso Mosimane who has shown faith in him since making the move to the Brazilians.

“It’s a great feeling to have a coach who believes in me like that and gives me full responsibility for a team like Sundowns,” the 2016 Caf -winning goalkeeper said.

The former SuperSport United and SC Villa goalkeeper further explained how Mosimane's faith has impacted his career in .

“But it (coach's faith) also comes with a lot of pressure and responsibilities because now it means I have to play all the games and I must look after myself all the time and stay focused,” Onyango concluded.

Onyango guided Uganda to the 2017 and 2019 African Cup of Nations finals and conceded just two goals in the qualifiers for the 31st edition of Afcon which was held in Gabon.

He made his debut against Cape Verde in 2005 in a World Cup qualifier and has been a key figure in the Cranes team since then.