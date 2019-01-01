Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo in no rush to make Orlando Pirates debut

The Buccaneers’ keeper is yet to recover from ankle injury despite calls from the supporters for his introduction

Despite joining Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the current Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is yet to make his debut.

The net minder’s representative, Basia Michaels from QT Sports said the former Kaizer Chiefs keeper is still recovering from a lengthy knee injury and will wait for the right time before donning the black and white jersey.

“I would be lying if I say we have engaged Pirates on when will Brilliant play for the club. Honestly, he is not in a hurry to play because he wants to fully recover from an injury,” Michaels told Isolezwe.

With coach Milutin Sredojevic seemingly struggling to find a regular keeper as he has chopped and changed the likes of Siyabonga Mpontshane, Wayne Sandilands and Jackson Mabokgwane this term, many are waiting for Khuzwayo's introduction.

“What we know is that he is not fully fit and he is not comfortable for now. We cannot comment regarding his level of recovery,” said the agent.

On the other hand, Khuzwayo has been registered in their Caf Champions League squad where the Serbian coach decided to drop Sandilands from his list.

“That is for Pirates to comment on, their doctors can be able to give more information on Khuzwayo’s situation,” he concluded.

The Buccaneers currently sit second on the log table with 31 points from 17 games but they have conceded 16 goals as they trail Bidvest Wits by three points.

In addition, they will resume their PSL campaign with a clash against Baroka FC on Tuesday, January 22 following their continental assignments in Zimbabwe and at home against AC Horoya.