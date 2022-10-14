Goal-shy Orlando Pirates continue to stutter as Soweto giants drop points against AmaZulu FC

Orlando Pirates extended their winless run to three games in the PSL when they drew 1-1 with AmaZulu FC in a match which was played on Friday night.

Buccaneers were left to rue their missed chances

Sibisi missed a penalty as Bucs extended their winless run

Pirates will now take on Arrows on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Bucs dropped points after they failed to take their chances in their match against Usuthu at Orlando Stadium. The visitors took the lead through Sphesihle Maduna after they had been awarded a penalty, but Pirates levelled matters after the restart as Veli Mothwa netted an own goal. It was a game that saw the Buccaneers fail to convert their chances including Nkosinathi Sibisi's missed penalty.

ALL EYES ON: Kermit Erasmus as the veteran marksman was handed his second full debut for the Buccaneers. The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker's sharp runs and accurate passes unsettled the Usuthu defence

Erasmus, who looked hungry for goals, was unlucky not to leave the pitch with a goal as his well-taken shot beat Mothwa who was credited with an own goal as the ball came off the AmaZulu keeper before hitting the back of the net.

Having had little game time this season, the 32-year-old got some much-needed game time which improved his fitness having played 75 minutes against Usuthu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw saw Pirates remain fifth on the league standings - two points behind second-placed Richards Bay and three points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers, who are now winless in three league games, missed an opportunity to climb up to the second spot and put pressure on Sundowns. The Soweto giants might live to regret not winning such games in the second round when the race for the league championship hots up.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers are set to face off with Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in another PSL match on Tuesday. Pirates will be desperate for a win which would ease pressure on coach Jose Riveiro.