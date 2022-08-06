GOAL’s Premier League Preview show: Listen Again

Ed Dove and Lerato Mkhondo speak to the GOAL Africa Community as the Prem returns this weekend

The Premier League returned this weekend, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United picking up big wins to kick off the new campaign.

As our beloved top flight returns to TV screens and viewing centres across Africa, the GOAL Africa team wanted to hear YOUR views, hopes, expectations and fears ahead of the new season.

In Friday’s Premier League Preview Twitter Spaces, Lerato Mkhondo and Ed Dove took your calls as PL fans from across Africa delivered their verdicts on some of the big talking points during the new campaign.

The GOAL team were delighted to welcome onto the panel Ghanaian football pundits Big Bill Eshun and Owaraku Ampofo of Joy Sports, while some of our GOAL Africa favourites—Dirichi Phillips and Akin’ Odunai-Eshilokun—were also on hand to spin some wisdom.

Some of the big topics up for discussion were Cristiano Ronaldo and how he’ll fit into life at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag…if he remains at the club…and whether Chelsea have done enough during the offseason to compete with the top two.

Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski? Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski 8082 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski? 58% Cristiano Ronaldo

42% Robert Lewandowski 8082 Votes

Similarly, Liverpool’s title aspirations following the departure of Sadio Mane, and Arsenal’s prospects following a few inventive summer moves from Mikel Arteta also came under scrutiny during a heated pre-season debate.