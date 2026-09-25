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Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Goal on his debut: Ilinyekhina brings his shine from Al-Ittihad to Nigeria

G. Ilenikhena
Nigeria vs Madagascar
Nigeria
Madagascar
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Nigeria
Madagascar
Saudi Arabia

The young striker continued to shine

George Ilenikhena is enjoying a fine 2026-2027 campaign with Al-Ittihad. On Friday, he took that form onto the international stage with Nigeria.

Handed his first official call-up, the striker started as the Super Eagles beat Madagascar 2-1 in the opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He stole the spotlight in style. Ilenikhena opened the scoring in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, lashing a left-footed strike from the edge of the box.

The goal capped a blistering start to the season for the 20-year-old. He has scored 6 goals and provided two assists in 9 appearances for Al-Ittihad.

All this despite a summer that nearly ended his time in Jeddah. Several European clubs chased his signature during the last transfer window.

Since arriving from Monaco last January, Ilenikhena has racked up 6 goals and two assists in 15 games for Al-Ittihad.

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