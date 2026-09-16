"Goal of the century": Dominik Szoboszlai celebrated after a special moment of genius for Liverpool FC

In the pouring rain at Anfield Road, the former RB Leipzig midfielder put the seal on the scoreline in style. Szoboszlai cushioned Cody Gakpo's central pass on his chest, let it bounce once and then smashed a right-footed effort from just under 30 metres into the top-right corner.

Tottenham goalkeeper Martin Dubravka flew across his goal, but the ball's trajectory gave him no chance. As fans and commentators erupted, Szoboszlai celebrated by pressing a finger to his right ear. "Some may consider him arrogant, but if you can score goals like that, who wouldn't be?" asked the Daily Mail.

Later, index.hu wrote: "He enchanted the crowd with a goal of the century." For Sky Sports the strike was "magical" and "extraordinary".

Liverpool's new coach Andoni Iraola also raved: "The third goal is world-class, it is outstanding." He said of Szoboszlai's ability from long range: "The thing with him is that before the shot you trust that he can score a goal. With other players you might think: 'It's too far out.' With him, you think it can become a goal."

That was Szoboszlai's third goal of the season in his sixth game of this season. He had already scored in the 2-2 draw in the Premier League opener against Newcastle United and in the 2-1 win in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Dominik Szoboszlai comes on against Tottenham

Szoboszlai's role among the Reds has become a talking point. After Liverpool signed playmaker Florian Wirtz, the well-drilled title-winning midfield from the 2024/25 season of Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister was reshaped, and Szoboszlai was sometimes used a little deeper.

Liverpool also have problems at right-back, so the 25-year-old has filled in there several times. Against Spurs, he came on after just over an hour for youngster James McConnell and operated in his natural position.

Against Spurs, Wirtz was rested and was not in the squad. With the win against their league rivals from London, Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Before the international break, the side in eighth place face Iraola's former club AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.