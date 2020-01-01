Goal fans want Kaizer Chiefs to be handed PSL title in a closely constested poll
The 2019-20 PSL season is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there is uneasiness as to what will happen to it especially with the return date still unknown.
Goal ran a Twitter poll, asking football fans as to what should happen to the season.
There were three options for football fans to choose from:
1. Complete the season,
2. Void the season and
3. End now and give Kaizer Chiefs the trophy.
Of course, there will implications and ramifications involved in any of the decision the league may decide to make - for instance, some teams such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United among others would feel hard done should the trophy be handed to Chiefs because they are still mathematically in the title race.
Handing Amakhosi the trophy would also not answer the question of relegation and promotion from the NFD - and this may cause a severe headache for the league.
Suspending the seasons means the league and its teams are losing money and run the risk of having to implement salary cuts. AmaZulu have already confirmed the implementation of salary cuts while Cape Town City may follow suit should football continue to be suspended in the country beyond the month of May.
Declaring the season null and void may hit the sponsors more in the pocket because they would have lost money without getting their return-on-investment (ROI).
Some big European leagues such as the French Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, Eredivisie, and the Belgian league have already 'cancelled' their seasons, while the German Bundesliga teams have been allowed to return to the training grounds.
The Premier League in England is still undecided on what will happen next but a decision is expected from them in the next few days if not weeks.
Now, back to our PSL poll, it seems fans want the season to be ended now and the league trophy handed to the Glamour Boys with 35.7 percent of the votes.
The Naturena-based side sits top of the PSL standings with 48 points from 22 league matches, four points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game less.
This is followed closely by 32.7 percent of those who want the season to be declared null and void.
Lastly, 31.6 percent of those who participated in the poll said the 2019-20 season should be completed.
Below are the full results as voted by Goal readers:
What should happen to the 2019-20 PSL season? 🤔— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) April 29, 2020