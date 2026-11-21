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Schalke 04's defence held firm and their morale showed, but a first home goal still eluded them. They battled to a respectable 0-0 draw against Champions League participants VfB Stuttgart, missing a desperately needed Bundesliga breakthrough.

Miron Muslic's side fought hard to end their slump but squandered numerous chances. They have now gone eight competitive matches without a win. "In the end, it's just one point again," goalkeeper Loris Karius told Sky. "At some point the ball has to go in. I'm confident we'll break the deadlock."

The promoted side have just seven points from ten matches and sit 16th, in the relegation play-off spot. They also equalled an unwanted record: in the league's 63-year history, only FC St. Pauli had previously failed to score in their first five home matches. Small consolation: the Hamburg club stayed up at the end of the 2024/25 season and were relegated only a year later.

Following a marked improvement at TSG Hoffenheim (1-2), Muslic was certain beforehand: "We will steer this enormous Schalke tanker back into calm waters, 100 per cent," the Schalke coach said. His aim: "We finally want to hear the goal song again. It's time."

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Moussa Sylla and Robin Gosens returned to the squad after the international break, easing the personnel situation. Youngster Yanik Spalt was again in the visitors' starting line-up. "It will be heated. How heated it gets is in our hands," VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß told Sky.

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Spurred on by the atmosphere, both teams came out attacking. Deniz Undav could have put the visitors ahead after just 60 seconds, but Hasan Kurucay blocked his low shot for a corner at the last moment. S04 then took control but lacked a cutting edge. Adil Aouchiche went close three times (4th, 19th and 26th minutes).

The visitors looked to counter-attack, repeatedly using the pace of Chris Führich. Kurucay again made a vital clearance against Undav after Führich's cross. A few seconds later, Vitalie Becker cleared Jamie Leweling's shot off the line, and a few seconds after that, Grischa Prömel headed just centimetres wide (23rd minute).

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Schalke, the underdogs, threw themselves into challenges, and Muslic celebrated every ball won on the touchline. But they could not find a goal. Their shots were too tame and mostly easy for Dennis Seimen to deal with. Sylla made his comeback after six weeks out (66th minute), while Hoeneß also bolstered his attack. His team passed up good opportunities too, leaving the match in the balance until the end.