'A big test' - Fans react as Samuel Eto'o becomes Cameroon FA president

Samuel Eto'o was elected as the president of the Cameroonian Football Association (Fecafoot) for the next four years after being elected head of the country's footballing body on Saturday.

Seven candidates should have contested the elections but five pulled out in the morning of the elections, leaving Eto'o to beat Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the fourth vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), to the top spot of Cameroonian football.

Eto'o made many promises before the polls, including the construction of 10 new stadiums and the driving of more investment in Cameroonian football using his influence gained from his time spent at the top levels of world football.

Speaking after the appointment, the 40-year-old took to social media and called his victory one of the proudest moments in his life, while looking forward to the new role.

He posted on Instagram: “PRESIDENT OF FECAFOOT. I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful to be elected as the new president of @fecafootofficiel. Every single vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before. Let’s get to work”

What fans have said

Eto'o's candidacy received extensive local media coverage, as many fans hoped that the man who led Cameroon to Olympic gold in 2000 and two successive Afcon titles in 2000 and 2002 would be given the mandate by the electorate.

Many ex-players and current players also weighed in with their congratulations for the 40-year-old on social media.

GOAL Africa fans on Facebook were not left out of the celebrations of the former Indomitable Lion's success at the Fecafoot polls.



"As a Cameroonian, this is one of the greatest days of my life. Congratulations legend. Your legendary moves on Cameroon football. It's time to dominate again. Congratulations legend," Kensen De Young wrote.

"Another reigning era of Cameroon football over Africa is coming. It starts next month. Congrats to our legend Samuel Eto’o," Richard Mbella wrote.

Muwonge Fafa Farouk wrote, "Congratulations legend. The sport needs people who really know it and not needing financial gain to govern it."

Legheri Onyamom wrote, "This is a big test for ex-internationals in Africa moving into administration. Kalusha also held the same position in Zambia. Hope he succeeds in carrying out his dreams for Cameroon football."

Ejike Promise let the new Fecafoot president know how tough the road is for him. "Football administration in Africa is not an easy task. The cabals who have been in the system for decades will frustrate your efforts," he wrote.

"I wish him well."

Lawrence Mark added a plea to his congratulatory message. "Greatest news I've heard this year. Congratulations sir. Please use your new office to bring back the glory days of the indomitable lions," he wrote.

For Eto'o, his first role will be overseeing the rest of the country's preparations for the 2021 Afcon tournament in January which they're hosting.