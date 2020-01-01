Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar: Spectators might be allowed in ISL if a solution is found to Covid-19

The minister is hopeful that fans might be allowed inside stadium if the situation improves...

Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar feels that the state is absolutely ready to host an event of the magnitude of the (ISL). His comments came after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) confirmed that season seven of the ISL will be held in Goa on Sunday.

Although fans will not be allowed inside the stadium at the start of the tournament, Ajgaonkar is hopeful that things might change for the better if a solution to Covid-19 is found.

"If we manage to find any solution for Covid-19, then we might even allow spectators," he told reporters.

The lawmaker has stressed that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will be followed strictly to avoid any untoward circumstances.

Ajgaonkar believes that the hospitality sector will get a major boost as 500 rooms will be booked for the event.

"We have already given permission for the ISL games in Goa. Football is our state game and through it, we will be pushing for tourism," said the 65-year-old, who also holds charge of the tourism department in the Pramod Sawant-led government.

The top tier football competition will be held in three venues in the region, namely the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) will work closely with the Sports Authority Of Goa (SAG), Goa Football Association (GFA) and the State administration to ensure a safe and secure season of football amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The organisers have also confirmed that each ISL club will be allocated a separate training pitch.

An extensive plan to upgrade the facilities has already been formulated after a thorough inspection and the facilities will be made available for use for the clubs after upgradations which will take place next month.