Go Ahead Eagles steamroll past a lacklustre PEC Zwolle following all the fuss

Go Ahead Eagles proved far too strong for PEC Zwolle (5-0) on Sunday in the always tense IJssel derby. The home side laid the foundations for their resounding derby victory within the first fifteen minutes. The match at De Adelaarshorst kicked off over an hour and a half late due to problems in the away supporters’ section, where PEC fans were wearing face-covering clothing.

Go Ahead went straight on the attack, with Stefán Sigurdarson heading home from close range in the third minute. It was the start of a disastrous fifteen minutes for PEC, as moments later Søren Tengstedt fired the ball into the bottom-right corner following a swift counter-attack and a fine solo run.

Alfons Sampsted provided the assist for the 2-0 and was also the provider for Go Ahead’s third goal within the first fifteen minutes. Victor Edvardsen then found the bottom left corner and De Adelaarshorst erupted after the third goal from the 2025 cup winners.

PEC suddenly had a great chance following a defensive mix-up by Go Ahead. However, Koen Kostons pushed the ball wide from close range, much to the disbelief of manager Henry van der Vegt. The striker was also denied once more by goalkeeper Jari De Busser. Younes Namli was also lively for PEC, who never recovered from their dramatic start.

Things got even worse for PEC after the break, when Aske Adelgaard, who had provided the assist for the 1-0, tried his luck from distance and saw his shot disappear into the top corner. That effectively broke PEC’s resistance, and Go Ahead’s fans could already start celebrating the comfortable victory in the Overijssel derby.

Go Ahead continued to press forward and it was Mathis Suray who, after an hour of play, scored his eleventh of the season with a strike into the bottom left corner. The PEC fans did not witness the rout, as the away section had been cleared by riot police before kick-off in Deventer.

Thanks to their five-goal haul, Melvin Boel’s side have overtaken PEC and now sit eleventh in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. The visitors from Zwolle will be licking their wounds in thirteenth place, with five matches remaining.