Gnabry closing in on being world class, says Bayern boss Flick

The Gunners reject is fast becoming one of the best at his craft, according to his coach

Bayern boss Hansi Flick believes Serge Gnabry is close to becoming a world class player after his stunning performance in the semi-final.

Gnabry scored twice in the first-half to set up Bayern's comfortable 3-0 victory over Lyon at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday, with the champions now set to face in the final on Sunday.

The 25-year-old winger has enjoyed his most productive season to date - scoring 23 goals and creating 14 assists in all competitions, with Flick feeling he is on the verge of taking the next and likely final step in his development.

"When you see Serge's development over the last few years, you have to say that he is close to a world class player," Flick said in this post-match press conference.

"We are very happy that he scored two goals and that we are happy to have him. He has tremendous qualities and I think he is far from the end of his development."

Gnabry now has nine goals in nine Champions League games this season - having never previously scored in the competition - including a stunning four-goal haul in the 7-2 rout of earlier in the season.

He opened the scoring against in the 18th minute when he darted in from the right and fired an unstoppable effort into the top-left corner after Leon Goretzka's shot had left Anthony Lopes scrambling.

Fifteen minutes later, Gnabry made it two for the game, profiting from Robert Lewandowski's missed attempt to tap in Ivan Perisic's cross and finishing it off himself.

Gnabry's teammate Manuel Neuer was also pleased at his compatriot's progress and praised his performances in the Champions League.

"He is developing well. He had a lot of great moments, especially in the Champions League," Neuer said.

Gnabry joined 's youth academy as a 16-year-old but struggled to break into the first team during five years at the club and spent a season on loan at .

He was eventually sold to in 2016, where he impressed for one season before being snapped by Bayern - where he has spent the last three years.