Ajax booked their place in the third qualifying round of the Conference League in convincing fashion on Thursday evening. The Amsterdam side beat FK Vojvodina 4-1 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, after winning by the same scoreline in Serbia a week earlier, with Oscar Gloukh hitting a hat-trick. Ajax will face Irish side Shelbourne over two legs in the next round.

Coach Míchel named the same starting XI as in the first leg. Brazilian signings Caio Henrique and Marcos Leonardo again started on the bench, while Kasper Dolberg, Steven Berghuis and Mika Godts led the attack.

From kick-off, Ajax pushed forward and carved out the first big chance after ten minutes. Godts fired narrowly over, before Dolberg and Davy Klaassen also went close. The home side controlled the game but couldn't find a breakthrough for long spells.

As the first half wore on, the pressure kept building. Klaassen shot wide after a clever pass from Berghuis, then Godts looked to have broken the deadlock with a fine lob only to see it come back off the bar. Vojvodina sat deep and waited for the occasional break.

Still, it was the Serbian side who struck five minutes before half-time. Djordje Crnomarkovic turned a corner past Maarten Paes to hand the visitors a surprise 0-1 lead. Ajax hit back quickly, though, as Klaassen headed in a Berghuis corner just before the break after Youri Regeer had flicked it on: 1-1.

Then Ajax turned their dominance into goals straight after the interval. In the 53rd minute, Gloukh emphatically finished a move through Godts, and five minutes later he made it 3-1. After combining with Berghuis, the Israeli brilliantly bent an effort with the outside of his right foot into the far corner.

Míchel then sent on Caio Henrique, Jorthy Mokio and Marcos Leonardo. For Leonardo, it was his official debut in an Ajax shirt. Oliver Edvardsen also entered the action and made an immediate impact.

The Norwegian winger set up Amsterdam's fourth goal in the 71st minute. His low cross found Gloukh, who smashed home to complete his hat-trick. Moments later, Ajax took off their standout performer to a standing ovation.

In stoppage time, debutant Marcos Leonardo missed a huge chance when he fired wide from close range.

Ajax nevertheless sealed a convincing 4-1 win over Vojvodina and will face Irish side Shelbourne in the third qualifying round of the Conference League.