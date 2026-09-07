"I have said before that Messi and Ronaldo got even better in their thirties and even in their mid-thirties," Kane said in an interview with TNT Sports. "I believe I am at that peak myself, I feel in great physical condition - mentally as well."

Kane wants to hold on to that level for as long as he can. The end of a sporting career is unavoidable, but he feels he still has the drive to push that moment a long way off. Some of the biggest names in the game are helping fuel that belief.

"I ask myself how I can make sure it stays like this forever," Kane said. "As we know, that will not be the case - but when I see players like Messi, Ronaldo and Luka Modric playing into their late thirties or even into their forties, that gives me the motivation to achieve that too."

Harry Kane: hard work behind the scenes

That pursuit is being helped by his exemplary work ethic.

"I do a lot of work behind the scenes on my recovery, on my fitness and on making sure I am available for every game, and I believe that is an important aspect of scoring so many goals," said Kane, who scored an incredible 73 goals for Bayern and England last season.

Availability does not depend on diligence and discipline alone, even when a player's ability is beyond doubt, but both are basic requirements.

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Harry Kane plays (almost) all the time

His numbers in that respect are outstanding. For Bayern, he played 94 of 102 Bundesliga matches over three years. A suspension for yellow-card accumulation and minor knocks accounted for the few absences. At former club Tottenham, he made 110 league appearances out of a possible 114 across the previous three years.

He "tries to make sure that I am there for my team. That then enables me to play at the level I play at and score the goals I score."

He scored 73 goals in 2025/2026, a total bettered only by Messi's 82 in the 2011/12 season. Kane is therefore considered a strong candidate for the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded in London at the end of October. This season, the England captain has scored two goals in four competitive matches, both in the DFB Cup.