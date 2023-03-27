Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Given Msimango once went for trials at Mamelodi Sundowns but “dismally failed,” it has been revealed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Weekend reports suggested TS Galaxy defender Msimango completed a move to Chiefs on a four-year deal. It has been quite a long road for the 25-year-old, who was initially rejected by Sundowns during his development days, but now finds himself at Naturena.

Msimango joined amateur side Peace Lovers FC as an 11-year-old because he had “heard they used to take players to trials with big teams.” That led him to a trial stint at Sundowns, as also confirmed by Peace Lovers coach Molefe ‘Coach Zoro’ Ntogatse, who was involved in the player’s development for six years.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He failed that trial [at Sundowns] dismally, maybe because he didn’t have the pace to play on the wing, Ntogatse told FARPost.

“After that trial, I decided to move him to defensive midfield. I initially played him in central midfield for two games, and he excelled. From there, he mastered the position, and it became his.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now in his fifth season of playing Premier Soccer League football, Msimango has become a complete centre-back whose steely performances attracted the interest of Chiefs.

Passing through the University of Johannesburg, where he played in the Varsity Football tournament, he captured the attention of Highlands Park before TS Galaxy came calling.

Now captaining the Rockets, he established himself as one of the reliable defenders in the PSL, making Chiefs settle for him.

There have been high expectations on Msimango as he joins Amakhosi, whose defence has been one of their weakest points. Competition for game time could become stiff from other centre-backs like Zitha Kwinika, Edmilson Dove, Siyabonga Ngezana and another new signing Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who will also be fighting for regular minutes.

That kind of competition would potentially be healthy in improving Amakhosi's defence. The prospect of being relegated to the bench would push the Soweto giants' central defenders to always stay on top of their game, thereby limiting room for error or drab performances.

WHAT NEXT FOR MSIMANGO? The defender will look to finish the season with TS Galaxy on a high. He would want to bring his impressive individual performances to Chiefs when he joins his teammates for pre-season in July.